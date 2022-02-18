Deere & Company on Friday reported net income of $903 million for the first quarter ended Jan. 30, 2022, or $2.92 per share, compared with net income of $1.224 billion, or $3.87 per share, for the same period ending Jan. 31, 2021.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to $9.569 billion. Equipment operations net sales were $8.531 billion for the quarter, compared with $8.051 billion in 2021.

“Deere’s performance in the first quarter was impressive given production issues surrounding the delayed ratification of our UAW contract in late November, as well as persistent challenges posed by the supply chain and pandemic,” John C. May, chairman and CEO said in a company release.

“These factors led to higher production costs in the quarter. We continue to work closely with key suppliers to manage the situation, enabling our customers to deliver food production and critical infrastructure. We are proud of the extraordinary efforts being taken by our dealers and employees to get products to our customers as soon possible in today’s challenging environment.”

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2022 is forecast to be in a range of $6.7 billion to $7.1 billion. The Moline-based farm and construction equipment giant reported $5.96 billion in profit for the 2021 fiscal year.

“Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals,” May said. “At the same time, we are excited about the opportunities to create value for our customers and other stakeholders as outlined in our goals. Because of the hard work that has been done executing the Smart Industrial operating model, we are leveraging technology that delivers improved customer profitability, productivity, and sustainability.”

Today, the company announced new goals, known as the “Leap Ambitions,” that are linked to the Smart Industrial strategy and operating model introduced in 2020.

The ambitions are designed to boost economic value and sustainability for Deere’s customers, as well as for employees, investors, and other stakeholders. Deere is committed to achieving these goals over the remainder of the decade. Details can be found in the presentation accompanying this release as well as in the 2021 Deere & Company Sustainability Report, published today at www.Deere.com/sustainabilityreport.