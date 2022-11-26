Neil Dahlstrom was gratified to get a great surprise for Thanksgiving this past week.

His new book “Tractor Wars” (published last January) was chosen as the Best Book of 2022 in the History-General category by American Book Fest.

“Accolades make me uncomfortable. But there’s something about this one that makes me incredibly proud,” Dahlstrom — John Deere’s branded properties and heritage manager, and company archivist) — posted Saturday on LinkedIn, noting he heard just before the holiday.

“Yes, my name is on the cover, but the book was certainly a team effort. From my family, to my agent, John Willig, to Matt Holt and the team at Matt Holt Books and Ben Bella Books, and everyone at John Deere who have continued to encourage and support me, the process of research, writing, and publishing takes a village,” he wrote. “There are lessons to be learned from the past, but also so many to learn from working with great people.”

In “Tractor Wars: John Deere, Henry Ford, International Harvester and the Birth of Modern Agriculture,” Dahlstrom meticulously tells a dramatic story of intense competition and invention, to not only produce new cars but tractors.

Dahlstrom at the John Deere Pavilion in downtown Moline (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Tractor Wars” focuses on the on the forgotten 20-year period that introduced power farming—the most fundamental change in world agriculture in hundreds of years. John Deere, Ford, and International Harvester became icons of American business, as they were competitors in a battle for the farm. From 1908 to 1928, these brands engaged in a race to introduce the tractor and revolutionize farming.

For the American Book Fest, over 400 winners and finalists were announced in over 90 categories.

Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year’s contest yielded thousands of entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results, according to an award release.

“Over our 20-year history, thousands of self-published and indie authors have leveraged the promotional power of their Best Book Award to increase online recognition, enhance their title’s credibility, and garner more attention in the crowded book buying marketplace,” Keen said in the release.

American Book Fest is an online publication providing coverage for books from mainstream and independent publishers to the world online community.

“Tractor Wars” currently is ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s list of best-selling books on agricultural history. You can order it HERE.