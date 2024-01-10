For the fifth consecutive year, John Deere is being honored for innovative technology at CES 2024, taking place this week in Las Vegas.

The company has been named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category for its John Deere Operations Center Sustainability Tools. Deere is being honored for the fifth consecutive year with an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The John Deere Operations Center is an opt-in cloud platform that lets farmers create efficient work plans, monitor job quality and analyze and receive insights from data anywhere, at any time. The Sustainability Tools gives farmers insights into key aspects of their operations, including carbon intensity, soil health and fuel emissions, so they can make sustainable decisions. The platform gives farmers access to a range of sustainability-focused features, lets them enroll in voluntary revenue-generating programs and helps them share the resulting insights with advisors.

“Farmers care deeply about their land and work to manage it sustainably because it’s their livelihood and their legacy,” said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer for John Deere. “The new Sustainability Tools within the John Deere Operations Center allow farmers better visibility into their farming practices so they can understand the impact their decisions have on the sustainability of their operations. Arable land is not an unlimited resource and these new tools give farmers the ability to make informed decisions that not only benefit themselves, but the next generation of farmers and the world that relies upon them.”

The Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category of the Innovation Awards highlights features incorporated into products that accelerate environmentally friendly behavior, like efficient and clean energy usage, reducing harmful substances and promoting renewable resources.