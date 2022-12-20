John Deere has announced community investments of $55.5 million in 2022, a 30% increase over the previous year. This represents 1.4% of the company’s average net income over the previous three years and surpasses Deere’s commitment to investing at least 1% of these earnings every year in civic initiatives.

Shawn Atwater, an Assembly Engineering Supervisor for John Deere works at a local food bank (courtesy John Deere)

The John Deere Foundation contributed $22.1 million in charitable giving to this amount in 2022, the highest it’s ever reported. The foundation has been an influential source of philanthropy for nonprofit organizations in Deere home communities and farm communities worldwide for almost 75 years. In 2021, the foundation committed at least $200 million over the next 10 years to ensure that marginalized families and youth in Deere hometowns and smallholder farm households across the globe have equitable access to the resources and opportunities essential to their prosperity and dignity.

In 2022, the foundation made significant investments towards ending hunger by donating over $3 million to food banks and for emergency hunger assistance, the equivalent of more than 13 million meals, and donating nearly $5 million to serve 3.8 million farmers globally to increase food security, incomes and resilience to conflict and climate change.

Deere employees logged 174,518 hours of volunteerism and personally donated $5 million in 2022. The foundation donated more than $6.2 million to match the employee giving.

“At John Deere, we have always believed that our growing success as a business creates an even greater responsibility to contribute meaningfully and sustainably to the lives of others,” said John May, chairman and CEO of Deere & Company and chairman of the John Deere Foundation.

“While the company contributes to global food security through products and services that promote the profitable, productive and sustainable production of food, we can do even more,” May said. “Through the John Deere Foundation, we can help ensure that all of the food grown reaches those experiencing hunger, and we can support the world’s most vulnerable farmers in feeding themselves and those around them.”