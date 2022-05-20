Deere & Company on Friday reported net income of $2.098 billion for the second quarter ended May 1, 2022, or $6.81 per share, compared with net income of $1.79 billion, or $5.68 per share, for the quarter ended May 2, 2021.

For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Moline-based Deere was $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share, compared with $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, for the same period last year.

Net sales and revenues increased 11 percent, to $13.370 billion, for the second quarter of 2022 and rose 8 percent, to $22.939 billion, for six months. Net sales were $12.034 billion for the quarter and $20.565 billion for six months, compared with $10.998 billion and $19.049 billion last year.

John C. May is chairman and CEO of Deere & Company.

“Deere’s second-quarter performance reflected a continuation of strong demand even as we face supply-chain pressures affecting production levels and delivery schedules,” John C. May, Deere chairman and CEO, said in Friday’s release. “Deere employees, suppliers, and dealers are working hard to address these challenges. We are proud of their extraordinary efforts to get products to our customers as soon as possible under the challenging circumstances.”

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2022 is forecast to be in a range of $7 billion to $7.4 billion, which includes a net $220 million gain from special items in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the company in the previous three fiscal years was:

2021 — $5.963 billion

2020 — $2.751 billion

2019 — $3.253 billion

“Looking ahead, we believe demand for farm equipment will continue benefiting from positive fundamentals in spite of availability concerns and inflationary pressures affecting our customers’ input costs,” May said. “The company’s smart industrial strategy and recently announced Leap Ambitions are focused on helping customers manage higher costs and increasingly scarce inputs, while improving their yields, through the use of our integrated technologies.”