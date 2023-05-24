John Deere has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 for the second year in a row, which acknowledges the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S. every year, according to an annual survey.

The award is governed by Points of Light, the world’s largest nonprofit committed to improving the pace of people-powered change. The Civic 50, now in its 11th year, is a national standard for corporate citizenship and shows how leading companies are driving social impact, civic engagement and community to the core of their business. Honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are chosen based on four elements of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs:

investment of resources and volunteerism,

integration across business functions,

institutionalization through policies, and

systems and impact measurement.

“Points of Light and its Civic 50 initiative are inspirational and aspirational,” said Nate Clark, John Deere’s global director of corporate responsibility and president of the John Deere Foundation. “Through Points of Light, we learn how some of the world’s most respected businesses fuel their success by committing to purpose and service. At the same time, we gain an understanding of how much more we can accomplish if we work together for the common good.”

John Deere announced community investments totaling $55.5 million in 2022, a 30% increase over the previous year. Their investments in the pursuit of ending hunger included donating over $3 million to food banks and for emergency hunger assistance, the equivalent of over 13 million meals, and almost $5 million to serve 3.8 million farmers worldwide to improve their food security, incomes and resilience to conflict and climate change. In addition, in 2022, Deere employees recorded 174,518 hours of volunteerism and personally donated $5 million.

“Companies play a critical role in creating thriving, participatory communities,” said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO of Points of Light. “Companies like John Deere set a model for others, showing how to best use employee talent, business assets and integration to create meaningful impact, and we’re thrilled to uplift and celebrate their work as an honoree of The Civic 50 2023.”

