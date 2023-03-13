Deere & Company has been named as one of the 2023 World’s Moste Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and improving the standards of ethical business practices.

This is the 16th time Deere has been named this list, emphasizing the company’s commitment to ethical corporate citizenship to provide the food, fuel, fiber and infrastructure to support a growing global population while helping their customers do their jobs more sustainably.

Sustainability is at the core of Deere’s operations, from business strategies and processes to technology development. In its 2022 Sustainability Report, the company highlighted its progress towards delivering more sustainable solutions for customers, dealers, shareholders and supported communities. This includes the company’s recently announced ExactShot on-planter fertilizer system, which helps farmers reduce the amount of starter fertilizer needed during planting by more than 60%.

Deere’s long-term commitment to ethical business and sustainability is strengthened by its Leap Ambitions, which are focused and measurable goals that are designed to boost economic value and sustainability for both farmers and customers. Deere’s goal is to help farmers do more with less and promotes environmental stewardship to protect the planet and sustain the growing needs of future generations.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Josh Jepsen, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. “This honor reinforces the importance of conducting business ethically and sustainably. As we continue our Smart Industrial journey, we encourage everyone to foster a culture of innovation, inclusion, and integrity each day. Thank you to our employees who continue to make John Deere a great place to work.”

Deere is among 135 companies in 19 countries and 46 industries to earn the recognition this year. The full list of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found here. Click here to read Deere’s 2022 Sustainability Report.