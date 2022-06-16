John Deere employee Haley DeGreve is one of many volunteers that helped the QC-based company make The Civic 50.

Moline-based John Deere has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation each year.

For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship, according to a Thursday release from Deere. Honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to accelerating people-powered change and creating a global culture of volunteering. Now in its 10th year, the program has served as benchmarking tool and platform for sharing best practices in the corporate citizenship sector.

John Deere has been a longtime supporter of the River Bend Food Bank, since it helped create it 40 years ago.

“We’re honored to learn that Points of Light has recognized John Deere as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States,” said Nate Clark, Global Director for Corporate Social Responsibility at John Deere and President of the John Deere Foundation. “This humbling recognition affirms a powerful belief that we share at John Deere – we must be community-minded because we are community-made.”

As reported in John Deere’s 2021 Sustainability Report, last year the John Deere Foundation invested $2.7 million in food banks critical to John Deere home communities in the U.S. and around the world, helping them provide nearly 12.8 million meals to those experiencing hunger.

John Deere employees recorded over 124,000 volunteer hours, which resulted in over $1.2 million in donations to their favorite causes through the Foundation’s employee giving program.

“Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO of Points of Light. “Our most recent global research shows 86 percent of people say they expect companies to take action on a social issue. Companies like John Deere are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change.”

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2022 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.