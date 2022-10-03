Deere & Company has announced the appointment of Justin R. Rose to President of Lifecycle Solutions, Customer Support & Supply Management.

According to a release:

Rose will be responsible for leading the company’s worldwide aftermarket, customer support, and supply management and logistics groups. He also will oversee the recurring-revenue and customer-success goals outlined in the company’s Leap Ambitions announced in early 2022. Rose is joining Deere from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he served as a senior partner and managing director and worked with Deere on a series of high-profile projects, including development of the company’s Smart Industrial strategy and operating model. Most recently, he headed BCG’s North American industrial-goods practice and was a member of its global leadership team. Rose started his career with BCG in 2002 and worked in offices around the world, including Chicago, Thailand, Japan, and Mexico. Deere & Company

Justin R. Rose – President, Lifecycle Solutions, Customer Support & Supply Management (photo: Deere & Company)

“Justin’s exceptional background, broad global perspective, and prior work with Deere – including his instrumental role helping develop our new strategy and operating model – make him highly qualified to serve in this capacity,” John C. May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deere & Company, said. “His outstanding record working with clients across the globe and deep industry insights will provide vital leadership toward the achievement of our ambitious business goals and efforts to provide best-in-class customer service and support.”

The release says Rose will be based at one of Deere's newest offices, in Austin, Texas. Rose succeeds Marc A. Howze, who will become Senior Advisor, Office of the Chairman.




