Deere & Company announced it has acquired majority ownership in Kreisel Electric Inc.

According to a press release, Kreisel Electric, based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria, is leading pioneer in the development of immersion-cooled battery technology. Kreisel manufactures high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs for high-performance and off-highway applications and has created a battery-buffered, high-powered charging infrastructure platform (CHIMERO).

(kreiselelectric.com)

This transaction was announced in December 2021 and is now complete, following regulatory approval. he company was founded in 2014 and has approximately 180 full-time employees. The business will retain its brand name and trademark.