Deere & Co. (DE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.37 billion.

The Moline-based company said it had profit of $8.26 per share, compared with net income of $2.25 billion — or $7.44 per share — for the fourth quarter that ended in October 2022.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.17 billion, or $34.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.57 billion, compared with $7.131 billion, or $23.28 per share, in fiscal 2022.

“Deere’s fourth-quarter and full-year results can be attributed to the successful execution of our Smart Industrial Operating Model and the value that customers recognize in our industry-leading products and solutions,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “We must also recognize and credit our dedicated employees, dealers, and suppliers, whose hard work and focus have been instrumental to our overall success.”

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.49 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $15.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.8 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.63 billion.