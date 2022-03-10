Moline-based John Deere is “deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine,” according to a recent statement on the company website.

“The safety, welfare, and well-being of our employees in the region remains our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible,” Deere said. “Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.”

Two weeks ago, the farm and construction equipment maker suspended shipments of machines to Russia and then subsequently, Belarus. “We continue to monitor the situation closely, while we fully abide by U.S. and international sanctions,” the company said.

The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis.

“Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world,” Deere said.