Moline-based Deere & Company has teamed up with the 21st ranked golfer in the world and Ryder Cup champion, Daniel Berger, for a multi-year ambassador partnership that will include charitable collaborations and branding on his golf bag.

John Deere and Berger mutually agreed to prioritize giving back to the game of golf and charitable organizations by committing $100,000 in donations to various organizations, in lieu of a traditional win bonus within the terms of their agreement, according to a company release Tuesday. Berger continues to support charities including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and he’ll work with Deere to donate the allotted win bonus to charities they both support.

Berger’s Deere-branded golf bag.

“Daniel’s presence on and off the golf course exemplifies Deere’s commitment to community and the game of golf,” said Mara Downing, Vice President Global Brand and Communications. “We look forward to welcoming him to the John Deere Classic this summer and to celebrating this world-class partnership.”

“John Deere is the gold standard in what they do, and they’ve been an integral part of the golf community for as long as I’ve been playing the game,” Daniel Berger said in the release. “Their commitment to growing the game from the ground up and giving back to charity has me really excited about this partnership, and I’m honored to be part of the John Deere family.”

For the first time in tournament history, the 2022 John Deere Classic will be played June 27-July 3. Berger will return to TPC Deere Run this summer to compete in the tournament he has been committed to since 2017.

Since 1971, the John Deere Classic has delivered over $145 million to regional charities, most of it through its innovative Birdies for Charity program. John Deere is the third longest-standing title sponsor on the PGA TOUR, sponsoring the tournament in their home community of the Quad Cities since 1998.

Birdies for Charity signups

Birdies for Charity sign ups have re-opened after having been paused the last two years because of COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns. 501(c)3 organizations in Iowa or Illinois within 125 miles of TPC Deere Run in Silvis are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted through May 14, 2022.

John Deere Classic officials in December 2021 announced last year’s Birdies for Charity total of $12.56 million raised for area charities.

The charity kickoff comes as the tournament for the first time will take place one week earlier on the PGA Tour schedule – June 29-July 3 – and will welcome back unlimited spectators to witness the best players in the world compete for $7.1 million in prize money at TPC Deere Run.

“We are excited to kick off our annual Birdies for Charity fundraising drive today as we prepare to welcome back a full house of individual ticket holders, businesses and corporate partners,” said Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic. “We also are pleased to invite the participation of new charities that have not been able to participate in our Birdies for Charity program for the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Moreover, we are promising that each participating organization will receive a minimum five percent bonus on all monies collected on their behalf,” Peterson said. “Tournament revenue is a key component in the Birdies for Charity model, and we are optimistic that having unlimited fans back will help us do even better than we did in 2021.”

