Deere, UAW reach second tentative agreement

UPDATE: UAW President Ray Curry and UAW Vice President Chuck Browning released statements following Saturday’s announcement that the elected national bargaining team at John Deere has reached a tentative agreement and will remain on strike throughout the ratification process.

“Our UAW John Deere national bargaining team went back to our local members after the previous tentative agreement and canvassed the concerns and priorities of membership,” said Curry. “We want to thank the UAW bargaining team and striking UAW members and their families for the sacrifices they have made to achieve these gains. Our members have enjoyed the support of our communities and the entire labor movement nationwide as they have stood together in support and solidarity these past few weeks.”

Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department, said the agreement contains enhanced economic gains and continues to provide the highest quality healthcare benefits in the industry.

“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process,” said Browning.

The UAW will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at all John Deere locations have an opportunity to meet and review the terms of their proposed contract.

Members are asked to reach out to their local unions for more information about the time and location of meeting and subsequent ratification votes.

EARLIER UPDATE: Deere & Company and the International Union, United Automobile Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) have reached a second tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 10,000 production and maintenance at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

Deere and the UAW have also reached a second tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta, says a news release from Deere.

They add the UAW will call for a vote on the new tentative agreement.

According to a statement released by UAW Local 281 President Travis Hanrahan Saturday via Facebook, union workers will continue to stay on the picket lines “until the ratification process is complete.”