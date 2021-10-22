Deere will continue to provide health care for UAW production, maintenance workers

John Deere Drivetrain Operations workers in Waterloo, Iowa, stand on the picket line at the plant as the UAW officially started its strike on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Chris Zoeller/The Courier via AP)

John Deere released a message Friday about health-care provision in connection with the ongoing UAW strike.

“As we work constructively with the UAW to reach a new collective bargaining agreement, John Deere will continue providing healthcare for all our UAW-represented production and maintenance employees,” says the news release.

“In addition, we will provide these employees with the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) incentives they earned before the strike as scheduled. John Deere’s healthcare and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits.”

“We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together,” the message concluded.

The strike continued Friday. After Deere and Company won a court injunction allowing them to limit the numbers of striking UAW workers at the Davenport plant, there can now be no more than four members on strike at each gate.

Before the injunction, there were dozens, sometimes hundreds, of union workers striking at gates.

Deere was able to limit that number through the injunction, arguing to the court that the UAW members on strike were trespassing on Deere’s property and making things unsafe for people commuting in and out of the facility.