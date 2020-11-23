Deere-Wiman adapts Christmas event for COVID-19 measures

Christmas at Deere-Wiman House, originally set for Dec. 4-6 at 817 11th Ave., Moline, will undergo some changes in keeping with COVID-19 precautions.

The decorations and toy displays will not change. Special highlights will include unique artifacts, a 1930 Lionel child’s toy oven/range and an 1890s perfume bottle.

Admittance will be based on free timed-entry tickets that allow visitors to enter the Deere-Wiman House during the time for which they registered, and to explore the first and second floors.

Register for entry tickets at www.butterworthcenter.com by clicking on the link to select an entry time. Print the registration confirmation to present at the door.

Because of social-distancing requirements, attendance is limited. Dates/Times are:

December 9 –2:30p, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 10: 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 11: 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Visitors will receive an ornament-making kit to commemorate their visit.