Defining vaping-related illness after sixth death

There have been six confirmed vaping related deaths in the U.S., but little is known about the effects on lungs and potential long term problems.

Dr. Humphrey Wong is a pulmonologist at Genesis Pulmonary Associates in Davenport.

He think it’s possible a patient had a vaping-relating issue locally, but it wasn’t known at the time.

There are specific symptoms to look for.

“Anyone that has vaped within 90 days and that come in with symptoms of shortness of breath, coughing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea,” Wong said.

Wong said there is not much known about the long term effects of vaping.

“Vaping on the surface may appear to be, you know, quote cool or appear that you know all your friends do it so why don’t I? But know that if there’s danger involved, maybe the smarter thing to do at this point is to not do it,” he said.

He said if someone wants to stop vaping, they should contact their doctor.