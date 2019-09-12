Del Sol Boxing welcomes world champ to inspire and teach young ringsters

World championship talent is relocating from Florida to Iowa teaching kids the skills to improve their skill in the ring and life.

Robert Daniels known by the nickname Preacherman made the trip this week.

The five-time cruiserweight world titleholder is joining the founder of Del Sol Boxing Club in Clinton as it works to serve more students.

Boxer Pedro Flores said, “When I first started, I was like, how could people go through getting hit. Like, I thought it was crazy, but after a while, I was like this is pretty fun.”

More than sliding on the boxing gloves, this place is about finding determination.

Founder and Coach of Del Sol Boxing Jorge Landa Rodriguez said, “We give kids purpose with boxing. It’s traditional and it’s been around for so long because it works.”

For more than half a decade, Jorge Landa Rodriguez has been leading a growing group of kids and young adults. Now his gym has more assistance.

Rodriguez said, “Robert Daniels is one of those guys that always has kids in heart.”

Co-coach and professional boxer Robert Daniels said, “Beginners, I’m used to teaching advance boxers.”

It didn’t take much for Rodriguez to convince Daniels to move.

Rodriguez said, “I’ve always put a bug in the back of Robert’s ear, hey if and when there’s ever an opportunity I could sure use the help. As you can see, kids we’re not short of.”

Daniels said, “I took the opportunity up. I love training. I love training young guys, I love training the youth and that’s been in my blood for over 35 years.”

It was as a child that Daniels discovered this passion.

Daniels said, “I started when I was eight years old and there was a boxing van that used to come around in the neighborhood to pick up young kids and take them to the gym.”

The mission of Del Sol is that every kid has a chance to get into the ring.

Rodriguez said, “The potential in keeping the kids off the streets, cause we offer it to them, low-income kids for free.”

Daniels said, “Guide them, teach them and keep them on the straight and narrow.”

Rodriguez hopes Daniels will bring inspiration and additional support to the program through his connections in the boxing world.

Rodriguez said, “Bring the experience that a pro boxer has to the table, I think we have all four corners covered.”

Flores said, “I think it’s a great opportunity for us, me and everyone here, especially for me because I have a fight coming up this weekend.”

Del Sole Boxing Club is one of the many after-school activities offered at the Gateway Area Community Center.