DeLaCerda House, Inc. to reopen Robb’s House Wednesday

The DeLaCerda House provides housing, advocacy services and progressive case management for people with HIV and AIDS.

Now, it will be able to help more people who need it.

Executive Director Cathy Jordan of DeLaCerda House, Inc. spoke with Local 4’s Jim Niedelman today about the stigma those diagnosed with HIV continue to face, and the grand reopening of Robb’s House, the organization’s interim housing program.

The public is invited to tour Robb’s House from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9.

More information about Robb’s House and DeLaCerda House, Inc. is available on the organization’s website at https://www.delacerdahouseinc.org/.