Delays should be expected if the primary 911 ambulance is on an emergency call and a backup ambulance is required in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Ambulance District announced Friday that it had received notice from the Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service that it will not be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues.

Genesis Ambulance Service will continue to provide the primary ambulance service for 911 calls and provide backup ambulance service when staffing allows.

The Mercer County Ambulance District said it is hopeful that patients “will not see a major change in the 911 ambulance service provided, based on current 911 call volumes.”

In order to reduce demand, the primary 911 ambulance provided by Genesis will no longer do transfers out of the Genesis Aledo Hospital.

Members of the Mercer County Ambulance District are the Aledo Fire Protection District, the Joy Community Fire Protection District, the Seaton Community Fire Protection District, the City of Keithsburg and the Green Township Fire Protection District serving the Viola and Matherville areas.