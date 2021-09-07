Deliberations begin Tuesday in attempted-murder jury trial

Attempted-murder suspect Vincent Brocato and his attorneys listen while the judge gives the jury instructions Tuesday in Scott County Court. Photo by Linda Cook.

A Scott County jury began deliberations about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the case of a 40-year-old Davenport man charged with attempted-murder.

Vincent Brocato, accused in the shooting of a 30-year-old woman Feb. 17 in Davenport, chose not to take the stand.

Scott County Jail inmate photo of Vincent Brocato.

Both the defense and prosecution gave closing arguments Tuesday in the trial that began last week.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton pointed out Brocato told police a crime had been committed. “He knew the victim was lying grievously injured and bleeding … in his living room,” Walton said. Brocato did not call 911 or tell the police about it, Walton said.

“He wanted to make sur she was dead before they got there,” Walton said. “That’s why he walks around for over an hour before he goes to the Davenport Police station.”

He also reviewed texts between the victim and the accused, as well as the charges Brocato faces: Attempted murder and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon.

Michael Moto, Brocato’s attorney, reminded the jurors “Mr. Brocato is presumed innocence, and that presumption of innocence remains with the defendant throughout the trial unless the evidence establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The lengthy trial involved many witnesses, including the victim’s mother, who tearfully testified Wednesday that the life of her seriously injured daughter will never be the same She said her daughter now is paralyzed on her right side, cannot walk or speak, and can only shake her head “yes” and “no” to answer questions.

The incident

Shortly after 3 a.m. Feb. 17, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street to check on someone’s welfare and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus by Medic Ambulance Service and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

