Delivery drivers show support for striking workers

Striking workers are getting support from some truck drivers delivering to John Deere.

A video recorded Thursday in Moline shows picketers convincing a freight truck driver to put a couple of picket signs on the side of the truck before dropping off a shipment at John Deere.

Union members cheered the driver to show thanks for that support.

Another truck in Moline did not make it to the picket line on Thursday.

The driver decided not to cross the picket line and turned around without making the delivery to the company.

