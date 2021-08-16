Delta variant infecting vaccinated individuals

The highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 is still spreading throughout the Quad Cities. Health professionals reiterate, the majority of cases are still made up of unvaccinated individuals; however, the Rock Island and Whiteside County Health Departments have seen “breakthrough” cases — cases of vaccinated people catching the variant.

Each time the COVID-19 virus mutates, it’s ability to infect changes. While current vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, formerly were able to fight previous strains of the virus, the delta variant has proven its ability to infiltrate vaccinated bodies.

Medical experts emphasize the vaccine does still offer protection against more severe symptoms of the delta variant and that vaccination is still the strongest method of protection. Genesis Health System’s Chief Medical Officer, Kurt Andersen says, “The vaccine is protective, it’s still the best way to prevent symptomatic infection and to prevent hospitalization and death.”

For information on the Rock Island and Whiteside County Health Departments’ free vaccine sites, visit https://richd.org/ and https://www.whiteside.org/whiteside-county-health-department-rock-falls.html respectively.