Delta variant rapidly spreads across the Quad Cities

As the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate, the delta variant has proven to be more contagious and severe than previous strands.

Both Scott County and Rock Island County have declared their case levels qualify them as substantial risk transmission areas. This means the CDC recommends all individuals regardless of vaccination status wear masks indoors. The state of Illinois will be enforcing these recommendations — requiring people to follow these guidelines if they are in communities deemed substantial- high risk.

Health experts say the delta variant may be as contagious as the chicken pox. Furthermore, this strand of the virus can be tricky, because it gives some individuals more intense health effects, whereas others experience more mild symptoms — which makes the virus near impossible to detect without a test. This facilitates spread of the virus even more easily.

Experts plead with the community, asking residents to follow CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“You go into any store you see virtually 100% not masking, that means 50% of people are going into stores unvaccinated and unmasked,” explains Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Members of local health departments worry the virus will continue to mutate. The existent available vaccines are effective in preventing spread of the virus and all of it’s variants — for now. However, experts emphasize if the virus does continue to mutate, it could do so to a point beyond current vaccination control.