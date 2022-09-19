The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) will have only 50 doses of the new Moderna bivalent booster available for its regular Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 20.

Doses of the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine will be offered when this week’s Moderna supply runs out, the department said in a Monday release.

The FDA has authorized the safe and effective use of mix-and-match booster doses based on results from a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-supported research study. Those who received the first two doses of Moderna (primary series) can receive either Moderna or Pfizer as boosters, no matter which brand was given for previous booster doses.

A pharmacist injects a patient with a booster dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Nationally, demand for the new booster that is formulated to protect against the Omicron subvariants and the original virus strain is outstripping production, the RICHD release said.

“We have ordered more Moderna booster doses, but we don’t know when they will be available for shipping,” department administrator Nita Ludwig said in the release. “We will notify Quad-City media and post on our social media channels when additional Moderna doses are available.”

The Pfizer booster is available to anyone 12 years and older, and the Moderna is offered for people ages 18 years and older. Those eligible can get the bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose.

RICHD offers two walk-in clinics a week: Moderna on Tuesdays and Pfizer on Fridays. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. for both clinics. No appointments are needed. Those coming to all clinics are asked to bring their vaccination cards.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine also will be available at each Tuesday clinic. Pfizer primary series doses are offered every Friday.

In addition to health departments across the country, the updated boosters are available at pharmacies and other healthcare providers. The best way to locate a vaccine provider near you is to click HERE and search for bivalent booster availability.

On Sept. 1, 2022, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations for use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older.

Updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading, according to the CDC.