Democrat Dave Muhlbauer enters race for U.S. Senate in Iowa

Democrat Dave Muhlbauer announced on Monday that he has launched a campaign for the 2022 U.S. Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley.

Muhlbauer is a fifth-generation family farmer and lifelong Iowan who has served as Vice Chairman of the Crawford County Board and member of the Iowa Association of Counties.

In a video announcing his campaign, Muhlbauer said, “Iowa has been my home all my life. This is where I live, where I grew up, where I’m raising my family. Having the grassroots connection to Iowa and its soil is who I am. It’s why I’m running for Senate. We have a possibility to make Iowa a leader, through farming and education, infrastructure and health care.”

Muhlbauer says he wants to help improve the lives of Iowans “through common sense changes like expanding access to health care, technologies like broadband and fiber optic internet, combating climate change through sustainable agriculture, and raising wages.”

Muhlbauer is the first Democrat to announce a run for U.S. Senate in Iowa challenging Senator Grassley.

Grassley, serving in his seventh term in the U.S. Senate, has not officially announced if he will seek re-election in 2022.