Demolition at the former Rock Island County Courthouse began Thursday morning.

A wrecking ball that had been at the site since the demolition permit was issued began making quick work of the upper level of the historic building, putting an end to a yearslong fight to find a way to preserve it.

“It just doesn’t make sense — this could have been made into the federal courthouse,” protestor Greg Swanson, a lifetime county resident and retired 40-year Moline city employee, told Local 4 News on Wednesday. “I’ve seen plywood on this new courthouse being built a couple blocks over. It simply doesn’t make sense, if you value things.”

“The city has always held that once the county could demonstrate compliance with the law, the city would be obligated to issue the demolition permit,” Rock Island Community and Economic director Miles Brainard said Monday. “The documents provided by the county sufficiently demonstrate compliance with the law and so the city has issued the demolition permit. The city cannot deny a complete and otherwise lawful application for a permit.”

Drone’s eye view of the courthouse before the demolition began

How we got here: History of the Rock Island County Courthouse