Demolition begins at the old Modern Woodmen of America building

The old Modern Woodmen of America building in Rock Island has been standing since 1962, but its end is near.

Demolition has begun at the building on 17th Street. Modern Woodmen of America says the building needed several improvements and it wasn’t cost effective to maintain. Those needed improvements include repairs to the elevator system, roof, HVAC and boiler systems, windows and doors.

Specific plans for that land in the future have yet to be determined.