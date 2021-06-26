Demolition begins on home where blaze remains under investigation

Demolition began Saturday on a home ravaged by fire May 12 on a busy Davenport thoroughfare.

Our Local 4 News crew saw workers take down the porch area shortly before 7 p.m. at a home left charred by flames in May.

Photo by Katrina Rose

Early on the morning of May 12, a witness told Local 4 News he heard a loud bang, saw someone run from the area, and then his Davenport home on the 900 block of Gaines Street went up in flames.

Now that fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 a.m. while the building still was in flames. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, talked with a man who wanted to be known only as Aaron.

He said he lived in the home, and helped others escape.

We spoke recently with Davenport Fire Marshal James Morris, who said the structure, which was destroyed, was a single-family residence converted into a side-by-side duplex.

Immediately after the blaze, the Red Cross assisted four adults and three children, according to a news release from Davenport firefighters, who called the blaze suspicious.

Fire Marshal Morris confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Katrina Rose

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a house fire in the area of 9th and Gaines streets. Flames are shooting from the structure. pic.twitter.com/G1GlxuOK6E — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) May 12, 2021