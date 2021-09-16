Demolition derby FFA fundraiser Saturday

Experience the crashes and crunches of demolition derby action Saturday in Cambridge!

Featuring a live auction, 50/50 raffle, live entertainment and more, the 9th Annual Last Bash Demolition Derby Fundraiser for FFA will rev into action Saturday, September 18, at the Henry County Fairgrounds, located at 311 East North Street, Cambridge. Pits open at 1:00 p.m., and the grandstand opens at 3:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Kewanee, IL, Future Farmers of American program. For more information, call (309) 525-3796 or click here.