Demolition of Rock Island neighborhood begins

There’s a new housing complex going up in Rock Island.

It’ll have 46 duplex and single family homes.

The development its replacing, Lincoln Homes, has been around for a long time.



“Its a property that’s been here for 69 years. Over that time period over 1000 families at Lincoln homes,” said Community Home Partners CEO Susan Anderson. “And its certainly served our community well.”

So it was time for something new.



“This has been a wonderful project that’s been here for many, many years. We’re ready to see a new property here,” said Anderson. “It’ll be brand new and really lovely. Its been a goal for a long time. It’ll be great to see it happen.”

Today demolition began.

But former residents still have fond memories of the neighborhood.



“We all went to school together, played together, we borrowed each others clothes. We even did each other hair. And so we just felt very close at the time,” said Johnnie Woods, a former resident.

Woods lived at Lincoln Homes for a long time.

“From the age of about 10 to until. I even started raising my kids here,” said Woods

And why did she stay for so long?

The people.

“I mean we babysit each other’s kids. You know it was just, a family affair,” said Woods.

But all things come to an end at some point.

Now the hope is the new place, Lincoln Residences can give others what Lincoln Homes gave Woods.



“I know they will create new memories. They won’t be like ours though,” said Woods.