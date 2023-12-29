Three buildings in downtown Rock Island are in the beginning stages of the demolition process after periods of vacancy and structural issues left them uninhabitable, according to a news release.

Utilities have been cut to the former Bear Manufacturing building, 2016 5th Ave., and the two adjacent Klass buildings at 1901 1st Ave. and 111 113 19th St.

Klass buildings (OurQuadCities.com)

Demolition should be complete on the Bear Manufacturing building by the week of Feb. 5 and demolition of the Klass buildings will be completed by the week of Feb. 12.

“Demolition of older buildings, especially in a historic area like downtown, is always a last resort after all other feasible options have been explored,” said Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard. “Still, the demotion of the Bear Manufacturing building as well as the Klass buildings offers exciting opportunities for new in-fill development on attractive, shovel-ready sites.”

Brainard said the Bear Manufacturing Building was caught in a cycle of abandonment for nearly 20 years. During that time, it deteriorated substantially with a failed roof and other structural issues making rehabilitation unlikely.

The city acquired the property through the county’s tax auction process, undertook a structural evaluation and issued a last call for redevelopment proposals. Receiving none, the city is proceeding with demolition to eliminate the danger the failing building poses to the public, the release says.

The Klass Buildings have been vacant for more than 20 years as well, although subsequent owners have explored different redevelopment options with the City during that time. But none of those redevelopment proposals have ever worked out.

Structural deterioration of the two buildings left them at risk of collapsing into the street or adjacent properties, so the city initiated legal action to get the most recent owner to repair or demolish them. In the end, the owner agreed to convey the two buildings to the city so it could more swiftly demolish them and ensure public safety.

The public should expect intermediate lane closures on 1st Avenue and 19th Street and 5th Avenue throughout the duration of both projects.