Demonstrators take to Quad Cities post offices to fight for the postal service

Demonstrators took to the streets in Davenport and Moline to support the Delivering for America Act. The proposal would prevent the post office from cutting services because of budget shortfalls from the pandemic.

“I just talked to my postal worker and he said that he delivered here in Moline,” Cecilia O’Brien, a Quad City Federation of Labor organizer said. “And there was a retired veteran who had run out of her medicine three days before he delivered to her, not the letter carrier’s fault.”

O’Brien says any cuts to services or funding would take a heavy toll on the older population.

“And you start denying them getting their prescriptions on time, and their checks on time, and in the middle of rural Iowa and rural Illinois, that’s just wrong,” O’Brien said. “Sometimes that’s the only connection old seniors have to getting sent to their home.”

More protesters were in Davenport. Former postal worker Janet Daugherty was among them

Her frustration as a mail carrier motivates her to fight for the extra money.

“I worked a lot of hours, we didn’t have any help,” Daugherty said. “We were out in the dark. Sometimes we were driving around in unsafe vehicles because they wouldn’t be fixed.”

She fears postal worker’s pensions could be hurt in the future forward if congress doesn’t protect them now.

“I worry that they won’t have enough money to live on,” Daugherty said. “Cuts and cuts and cuts…your bills don’t get cut. Nobody makes an exemption for that so, how are people gonna live?”

The Delivering for America Act has passed the House of Representatives so far. To read the bill, click here.