Dems believe Trump allies would be easier to beat in November

An FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate gets partisan reactions. Democratic Political Action Committees spend big money in Republican primaries.

And Rock Island County Republicans elect some questionable leadership to help run the party’s local chapter.

We talk about that with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman.

“These are by and large unpaid positions, so it really is volunteer work,” Gayman said. “Good volunteers are hard to come by.”

“I think this is a function of people not engaging,” said Bloom. “They’ve got to keep people engaged.”

In the video, hear what else our panelists have to say.

We want to hear from you, too. That bring us to our question of the week. What do you think about the Democratic Party’s strategy to spend money in Republican primaries to boost candidates who support Donald Trump? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

.Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.