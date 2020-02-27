Dennis DeYoung concert rescheduled to June

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 06: Former lead singer of Styx Dennis DeYoung performs onstage during the Unbridled Eve Gala during the 142nd Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for York Sisters, LLC)

The Dennis DeYoung: the Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour that was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 29 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort has been rescheduled for June 12, 2020.

If you have a ticket to the show, you can either exchange it for a ticket to the rescheduled show or return it for a refund. The ticket swap will begin Saturday, February 29 at 10:00am and all seats will remain the same. Refunds will be given through March 31 and the original ticket must be returned in order to get the refund.

Visit rhythmcitycasino.com for more information.