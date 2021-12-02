Department mourns retired police officer

The Burlington Police Department announces the passing of retired Burlington Police Officer Tom Walz.

In a news release, the department announces that Walz “exemplified the epitome of what the Burlington Police Department aspires to offer its citizens.”

“Tom’s selfless dedication, to the people that he served, was on display every day of his career. This dedication did not end after his service in uniform. Tom continued to brighten everyone’s day by providing service to the City as its daily mail courier.”

“Away from the City, Tom was the pillar of dedication to volunteerism,” the message says. “His civic involvements were unrivaled and have set an example of what truly giving back to one’s community should look like.”

Walz began his career with the Burlington Police Department in 1980 and served until his retirement in May of 2016.

“There are no words to adequately express what Tom Walz meant to this Department and to this community,” the release says. “This is a loss that will be felt indefinitely. We offer our condolences to all who knew and loved Tom.”

Arrangements are pending at Lunning Chapel, Burlington.