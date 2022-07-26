The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of the July 7 state agricultural commodity board elections. These elections filled positions on three agricultural boards: the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board. These boards oversee the check-off dollars that come from assessments levied at the first point of sale. State law sets assessment for corn at seven-eighths of one cent per bushel, soybeans at half of 1% of the market value, and wool at three and a half per pound. Newly elected board members will serve three-year terms. The winners for each commodity board are:
Illinois Corn Marketing Board
District Counties in District Representative
District 3 Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren Rob Elliott
District 6 Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermillion Steve Fourez
District 9 Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, Schuyler, McDonough Terry Smith
District 12 Clark, Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper,
Cumberland Daniel Meyer
District 15 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson,
Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline,
Union, Williamson Jeff Scates
Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board
District Counties in District Representative
District 3 Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark,
Warren, Whiteside Dwayne Anderson
District 4 Bureau, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle Buck Hill
District 6 Livingston, McLean, Woodford James Martin
District 8 Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler David Niekamp
District 15 Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair Jeff Parker
District 18 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson,
Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson Richard Rubenacker
Sheep and Wool Marketing Board
District Counties in District Representative
District 3 Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough,
Mercer, Rock Island, Warren, Henry Appointment
District 6 Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard,
Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby Appointment