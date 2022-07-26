The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of the July 7 state agricultural commodity board elections. These elections filled positions on three agricultural boards: the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board. These boards oversee the check-off dollars that come from assessments levied at the first point of sale. State law sets assessment for corn at seven-eighths of one cent per bushel, soybeans at half of 1% of the market value, and wool at three and a half per pound. Newly elected board members will serve three-year terms. The winners for each commodity board are:

Illinois Corn Marketing Board

District          Counties in District                                                             Representative

District 3       Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren      Rob Elliott

District 6       Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermillion                               Steve Fourez

District 9       Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, Schuyler, McDonough       Terry Smith

District 12     Clark, Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper,

Cumberland                                                                        Daniel Meyer

District 15     Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson,

Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline,

Union, Williamson                                                               Jeff Scates

Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board

District          Counties in District                                                              Representative

District 3       Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark,

Warren, Whiteside                                                               Dwayne Anderson

District 4       Bureau, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle                                         Buck Hill

District 6       Livingston, McLean, Woodford                                            James Martin

District 8       Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler                 David Niekamp

District 15     Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair                                     Jeff Parker

District 18     Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson,

Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson               Richard Rubenacker

Sheep and Wool Marketing Board

District          Counties in District                                                              Representative

District 3       Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough,

Mercer, Rock Island, Warren, Henry                                     Appointment

District 6       Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard,

Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby                        Appointment