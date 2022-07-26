The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced the winners of the July 7 state agricultural commodity board elections. These elections filled positions on three agricultural boards: the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board. These boards oversee the check-off dollars that come from assessments levied at the first point of sale. State law sets assessment for corn at seven-eighths of one cent per bushel, soybeans at half of 1% of the market value, and wool at three and a half per pound. Newly elected board members will serve three-year terms. The winners for each commodity board are:

Illinois Corn Marketing Board

District Counties in District Representative

District 3 Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren Rob Elliott

District 6 Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermillion Steve Fourez

District 9 Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, Schuyler, McDonough Terry Smith

District 12 Clark, Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper,

Cumberland Daniel Meyer

District 15 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson,

Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline,

Union, Williamson Jeff Scates

Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board

District Counties in District Representative

District 3 Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark,

Warren, Whiteside Dwayne Anderson

District 4 Bureau, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle Buck Hill

District 6 Livingston, McLean, Woodford James Martin

District 8 Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler David Niekamp

District 15 Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair Jeff Parker

District 18 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson,

Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson Richard Rubenacker

Sheep and Wool Marketing Board

District Counties in District Representative

District 3 Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough,

Mercer, Rock Island, Warren, Henry Appointment

District 6 Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard,

Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby Appointment