A 48-year-old Montana man wanted on a nationwide warrant has been arrested in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Ill., was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana, the news release says.

Thomas W. Jessberger, formerly of Missoula, Montana, was wanted on a violation of conditional release – absconder warrant from the Montana Department of Corrections. The original charges stem from an arrest for 15 counts of cruelty to animals, the release says.

Thomas Jessberger (photo courtesy of Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday morning, Lee County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Howlett Road and Woodlawn Road. The driver, Jessberger, was taken into custody without incident. Thomas was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held awaiting extradition.

Jessberger also was charged with driving while license suspended and issued a court date., the release says.

