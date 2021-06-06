Deputies arrest suspect on 2 warrants, possession of controlled substance

A 38-year-old Burlington man was held Saturday in Des Moines County Jail after deputies responded to a report of someone calling for help.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Des Moines County deputies went to the area of Des Moines County Highway 99 and Tama Road near the road closure after someone heard a person calling for help but couldn’t locate anyone.

Deputies found Justin Marshall in a construction area.

Marshall had two warrants for his arrest for probation violation and failure to appear for a probation hearing. He was arrested on those warrants.

Deputies then found loose pills that are a controlled substance in Marshall’s possession. He as charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, a class D felony.

Marshall was transported to the Des Moines County Jail, where he was held on a $7,000 bond.