Deputies arrest wanted suspect, find meth, cocaine

A 38-year-old Burlington man is behind bars after Des Moines County Deputies found him with methamphetamine and cocaine.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies saw Anthony Selters, who had warrants out for his arrest, in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street, Burlington, a news release says.

Selters was arrested for multiple controlled-substance violation warrants. When deputies searched him, they found he had cocaine and methamphetamine.

Selters faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine – with intent to deliver.

He was taken to Des Moines County Jail, where he is being held on a $220,000 bond.