Scott County Deputies were on the scene about 6:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a serious crash just north of Davenport and Bettendorf, north of the intersection of 210th Street and 210th Avenue. The crash was about 1/4 of a mile north of that intersection.

Our Local 4 News crew saw the street blocked off at 210th Street. At least one vehicle had severe damage and a tow truck was at the scene.

Local 4 News will remain in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.