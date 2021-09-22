Deputies: ATV burglary, crashes may be related

Scott County deputies are investigating a Wednesday burglary and crash with injuries that apparently are related.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, a resident called 911 to report an ATV theft in the 400 block of 40th Avenue, Buffalo, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Responding deputies learned about an ATV accident in the 300 block of 40th Avenue.

A stolen ATV was found in the east ditch, and one person, who was not wearing a helmet, was found with injuries.

The person, whose identity has not been released, was transported by ambulance to Genesis and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, for further evaluation, the release says.

About 2 a.m. Wednesday, another accident was reported in the southeast ditch area of 40th Avenue and West Front Street, Buffalo. Deputies found an unoccupied motorcycle.

“This incident appears to be related to the prior accident,” the release says. “The burglary and accident investigation are still open.”

Agencies involved in the investigation and at the scene are the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Buffalo Fire Department, Medic and Med-Force.