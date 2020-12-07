Deputies: Barred driver tried to hot-wire stolen utility vehicle

After he admitted painting the side of a stolen utility vehicle he tried to hot-wire, a 36-year-old Davenport man faces charges.

Keith Hansen faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and a misdemeanor charge of driving while barred after deputies investigated a report of a stolen vehicle.

On Thursday, Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a stolen 2017 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle and 2016 utility trailer out of Moline, with an estimated value of $14,000, the arrest affidavit says.

On Friday, while they conducted an investigation, deputies saw a suspect vehicle pulling into a storage facility, where the Ranger was recovered.

Hansen, currently barred legally from driving, was the driver.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hansen admitted taking the Ranger and trailer, and also admitted damaging the ignition system in an attempt to start – hot-wire – the Ranger.

He also admitted spray-painting the side of the Ranger to disguise or hide it, and said he left the trailer on the side of the road at an unknown location.

Hansen, released from Scott County Jail on his own recognizance, is set to appear Dec. 22 for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court.