Deputies find passenger with packages of cocaine

A 24-year-old Burlington man was in custody Saturday after sheriff’s deputies found him in a car with cocaine.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding near U. S. Highway 61 and Old Highway 61, according to a news release from Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening.

The driver was identified as Juan Guel. Deputies smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage while speaking with the driver and asked him to perform standardized field sobriety testing. He later was released.

Deputies identified a front-seat passenger as Micah Robin Redd Hines, 28, of Burlington. While deputies spoke to Hines, they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and found marijuana in Hines’ bag. Hines was issued a summons to appear in court for second-offense possession of marijuana.

Deputies identified the back seat passenger as Cody Dean Pedigo, 24, of Burlington. They saw loose marijuana on his clothing while they spoke to him.

During a vehicle search, deputies found a bag next to Pedigo with several individually packaged baggies of cocaine, several marijuana pens, a scale with cocaine residue on it, and a large sum of cash, the release says.

Pedigo was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance – cocaine with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Pedigo was transported to the Des Moines County Jail and was being held on a bond of $50,000 cash or surety.

Deputies learned the driver of the vehicle had given false identification. His real name is Luis Enrique Guel, 24, of Burlington. Deputies fund him on the 1100 block of Spring Street, and he was placed under arrest for a valid arrest warrant and for providing false identification to law enforcement