Deputies: Mother, daughter face meth-related charges after daughter tries to flee through trap door

Michele Bramblett, left, and her mother, Christie Kopf (photos from Scott County Jail inmate list)

A 50-year-old mother and her 32-year-old daughter face methamphetamine-related felony charges after deputies say the younger woman tried to escape through a trap door in a mobile home.

Michele Bramblett, of Mt. Joy, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense.

Her mother, 50-year-old Christie Kopf of Eldridge, faces the same felony charge and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact, court documents say.

At 9 a.m. Sept. 17, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant at a mobile home on the 20000 block of Scott Park Road, an arrest affidavit says.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Kopf told a deputy the west bedroom was hers. Deputies found 1.6 grams of methamphetamine in three separate bags.

On Saturday, a deputy saw Michele Bramblett, who was wanted, at the same address. A witness confirmed the identity of Bramblett, who is Kopf’s daughter, and said she was in the mobile home, the affidavit says.

“Kopf helped conceal Bramblett under the (mobile home) through a trap door,” the affidavit says. Bramblett “attempted to escape from underneath (the mobile home) to run away from law enforcement.”

Bramlett physically resisted arrest by kicking refusing to be handcuffed and getting up in an attempt to run, deputies say.

“After chemical munitions were utilized Bramblett was located and taken into custody,” the affidavit says.

Deputies found a small plastic bag with methamphetamine under the mobile home.

Both women were held Sunday in Scott County Jail- Kopf on a $5,000 bond and Bramblett on a $30,100 bond. Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings Oct. 6 in Scott County Court, court documents say.