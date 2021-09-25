Deputies: Suspect hosted drug house where 5-year-old son lives

A 31-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after deputies say he hosted a drug house where his 5-year-old son lives.

Joshua Guinn faces felony charges including two controlled-substance violations, a felony charge of child endangerment – bodily injury, gathering where controlled substances are used and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, first offense.

On Feb. 3, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a search warrant on the 4900 block of Ruben Drive, Davenport. Guinn was at the residence, where deputies found:

About 165 grams of methamphetamine

About 26 doses of LSD

About 4.5 grams of marijuana

Digital scale

Packaging material

About $2,570 in cash

Agents found drug paraphernalia including marijuana pipes, bongs, and pipes used for smoking meth, the arrest affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Guinn admitted he had the items, and said he supplied meth to multiple people. He said he used meth and marijuana regularly in the home. Guinn also admitted he allowed friends to come to the home to use meth and marijuana.

Guinn’s girlfriend was present, and the couple’s 5-year-old son lives in the residence, the affidavit says.

Guinn, held on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 1 in Scott County Court.