Deputies: Suspect with heroin in car rammed squads, then led high-speed chase

A 34-year-old Rock Island woman with heroin in her car was behind bars Saturday after she rammed two Scott County squad cars then took off at high rates of speed before she crashed in LeClaire, deputies say.

Whitney Eckermann faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 mph over the limit.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m. Friday, a Scott County deputy conducted a records check on a silver 2004 Saturn that Eckermann was driving.

The deputy discovered she had a warrant out of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s department. When the deputy tried to take her into custody, Eckermann used the Saturn to ram two Scott County Sheriff’s Office squad cars and caused minor damage to them, the affidavit says.

Eckermann drove off and a pursuit began. In several different locations, Eckermann went more than 25 mph over the speed limit, a deputy says in the affidavit.

The deputy’s top speed in those locations was 87 mph in a posted 55 mph and a posted 45 mph. Eckermann also ran stop signs at:

Middle Road and the Interstate 80 off ramp

230th Avenue and Territorial Road

230th Avenue and 240th Street

240th Avenue and 240th Street

Territorial Road and 240th Avenue.

Eckermann lost control of the Saturn and crashed in the 23000 block of 220th street, LeClaire, where she was taken into custody, the affidavit says.

A search warrant was executed on the Saturn, where 10 separate plastic baggies with heroin were found. The packaged weight was 11.1 grams, the affidavit says.

Eckermann, held on a total $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 5 in Scott County Court, court records say.