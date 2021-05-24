Deputies: Woman hid keys in bra to block search of SUV with gun, marijuana

A 22-year-old Davenport woman faces drug- and gun-related charges after packaged marijuana and a gun were found in her SUV.

Gwendolyn Munn faces felony charges of probation violation, having no drug-tax stamp, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, along with two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution.

AT 1:15 p.m. July 18, 2020, deputies conducted a search warrant on the 600 block of Myrtle Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

Earlier, deputies had seen Munn make trips from the residence to a silver GMC Envoy parked in the lot.

After they gained consent to a search of the Envoy, Munn said neither she nor the owner had the keys. A Bettendorf police officer forcibly unlocked the vehicle.

A white leather bag was tucked under the SUV passenger seat. Inside the bag was a handgun in a pouch “with a shooting suspect’s mail.” Munn, the affidavit says, is the suspect’s girlfriend, the affidavit says.

After officials recorded jail phone conversations, a detective heard Munn say she moved the bag to the Envoy, locked the vehicle, and hid the keys in her bra to try to block access to the SUV.

Law enforcement also found 103.5 grams of marijuana, most of it in individually wrapped packages, along with scales and paraphernalia. Munn said the marijuana found in the SUV was hers. Marijuana also was found in the bedroom she shares with her boyfriend.

“After obtaining search warrants for Munn and her boyfriend’s cellphones, it was evident they were dealing marijuana and pills together,” the affidavit says.

Munn’s 2- and 3-year-old children live with her in the residence. “The substances were not locked away, and could have been accessed by the children,” it says.

Munn, who was arrested Sunday on a warrant, was held Monday on a total $20,000 bond in Scott County Jail. She is scheduled for a Scott County Court appearance on Friday.