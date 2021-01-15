Deputy finds meth, suspect held on $100,000 bond

A 42-year-old Davenport man was behind bars Saturday after a Scott County deputy found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a car.

Ronald Myers faces charges including prohibited acts and possession of a controlled substance.

Myers was seen shortly before 3 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South Concord Street, Davenport, an arrest affidavit says.

A woman was standing outside the passenger door of a 2000 Chrysler LHS with the door open, and Myers was leaning inside the car through the rear driver’s side door.

Myers had a warrant out for failure to appear on a theft charge out of Bettendorf.

The woman gave a Scott County deputy permission to search the vehicle. The deputy found a clear plastic bag with meth inside on the floorboard behind the driver and passenger seats in the area where Myers was observed.

The meth weighed 24.6 grams.

Myers had a small silver container with THC wax in the left pocket of his sweatshirt.

Also in the car were marijuana pipes with burnt marijuana residue, a meth pipe with white residue inside it, and multiple vape pens with THC cartridges and multiple zip-lock baggies, “commonly used for distribution of contraband.”

The car was towed to Fred’s Towing for impoundment.

Myers, held Saturday on $100,000 cash bond in Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 in Scott County Court.