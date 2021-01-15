Deputy shot, treated for non-life-threatening injuries

A Clinton County deputy who was shot and one other person were being treated Friday at MercyOne Medical Center after gunfire at a residence in Charlotte, Iowa.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, a news release says.

Deputies from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on the 1000 block of 308th Avenue in Charlotte. They approached a residence and one deputy was struck by gunfire from inside the home.

Local 4 News saw a Clinton County squad car being towed from the scene.

The injured deputy was transported to MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, where he was undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

A resident of the home was transported to MercyOne Medical Center, where she was being treated.

Additional law enforcement arrived on the scene and” successfully detained” suspect Jesse L. Doran, 29, who was arrested and charged with violation of a no-contact order. Additional charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.

Assisting agencies included Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton and DeWitt police, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Maquoketa police, Charlotte, Clinton and Goose Lake fire departments, and Clinton and Preston Ambulance.